Union to take applications for apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 138 of the Operating Engineers union will begin taking applications on Monday for six operating engineer apprenticeships for heavy equipment, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 138 training center, 575 Horseblock Rd. in Yaphank, on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through Feb. 7. Forms must be completed at the center.

Applicants should be age 18 or older, live on Long Island, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, be able to legally work in the United States, pass a drug test, and have a driver’s license and reliable transportation.

For more information, call 631-286-8677.