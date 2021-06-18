Ironworkers' union to recruit for 50 apprentices, starting Tuesday
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 46 of the Metallic Lathers and Reinforcing Ironworkers union will begin taking applications on Tuesday for 50 lather apprentices.
Applicants should complete a form at ml46.org from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through July 6. A $25 testing fee will be charged.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass drug and aptitude tests.
More information is available by calling 718-267-7500.