Business

Ironworkers' union to recruit for 50 apprentices, starting Tuesday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 46 of the Metallic Lathers and Reinforcing Ironworkers union will begin taking applications on Tuesday for 50 lather apprentices.

Applicants should complete a form at ml46.org from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through July 6. A $25 testing fee will be charged.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass drug and aptitude tests.

More information is available by calling 718-267-7500.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

