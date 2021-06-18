The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 46 of the Metallic Lathers and Reinforcing Ironworkers union will begin taking applications on Tuesday for 50 lather apprentices.

Applicants should complete a form at ml46.org from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through July 6. A $25 testing fee will be charged.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass drug and aptitude tests.

More information is available by calling 718-267-7500.