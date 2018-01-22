TODAY'S PAPER
Applications for stationary engineer apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 30 of the Operating Engineers union is offering applications for 25 stationary engineer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 2, officials said.

Applications can be obtained from the Local 30 office, 16-16 Whitestone Expwy. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

The forms must be returned via certified mail with a postmark no later than Feb. 16.

Applicants will be required to take a math test. The 50 people who score the highest will then take an aptitude test administered by the state Labor Department. Applicants who score below 85 percent on the math test will be disqualified.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be legally able to work in the United States, be physically able to do the work and have a driver’s license and reliable transportation.

For more information, call 718-847-8484 ext. 239.

