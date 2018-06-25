Drywall taper apprenticeship applications open Wednesday
The Finishing Trades Institute in Long Island City, Queens, will begin taking applications Wednesday for 50 drywall taper apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St. in Long Island City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through July 11, except for July 4, or until 500 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation and be able to read, hear and understand English.
More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.
