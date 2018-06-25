The Finishing Trades Institute in Long Island City, Queens, will begin taking applications Wednesday for 50 drywall taper apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St. in Long Island City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays through July 11, except for July 4, or until 500 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation and be able to read, hear and understand English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.