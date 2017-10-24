The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Elevator Constructors will begin taking applications Saturday for 100 elevator-escalator constructor and modernizer apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at https://www.neiep.org/careers.aspx beginning at 10 a.m. through midnight on Nov. 11 or until 1,250 have been completed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must take an aptitude test and pay a $25 testing fee. They should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a drug test, be able to physically do the work and have reliable transportation.
For information, call 718-707-9450 or send an email to rloeb@neiep.org.
