The Training and Education Fund for District Council 16 of the Cement and Concrete Workers union is taking applications for 20 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be completed at www.dc16training.org from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays through July 23. Only 500 forms will be available, and the recruitment will end once they have been issued.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have completed the 10th grade, be able to read and understand instruction materials, pass a drug test and be physically able to do the work.

More information is available by calling 718-392-6970.