The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12 of the Heat & Frost Insulators union will begin taking applications on Monday for 20 insulation and asbestos worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applicants may request an application by sending their first and last name to Local12AJEF@gmail.com between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays through March 12. Only 400 applications will be distributed.

Each applicant will be charged a $25 testing fee, which must be paid via money order.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a physical exam and drug test, be physically able to do the work, take an aptitude test, have reliable transportation and be able to pay $500 for tools and work clothes.

More information is available by calling the union at 718-784-1899.