The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the New York City District Council of Carpenters union is taking applications for 65 apprenticeships, officials said.

The union is seeking 25 piledriver/dockbuilder apprentices; 20 linoleum, resilient tile and carpet-layer apprentices; 10 cabinetmaker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.

Applications can be obtained in person at the council's training center, 395 Hudson St., second floor, in Manhattan, from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month through June 2019, excluding December 2018 and January 2019.

Applicants must present a government-issued picture ID to receive a form.

The forms should be mailed to JATC Apprentice Applications, 395 Hudson St., Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 with a postmark that is no later than five business days from the date that the form was given out. Note on the envelope which type of apprenticeship is being sought.

Applicants are required to attend a four-hour orientation and to submit to an interview. Latecomers will be disqualified.

Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, be legally able to work in the United States and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.