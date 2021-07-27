TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Laborers' union is recruiting for 200 construction-craft laborer apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 79 of the Construction and General Building Laborers union is taking applications for 200 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at mttf.org from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Aug. 5 or until 2,000 people have applied, whichever comes first.

Applicants who successfully complete the online form will receive a confirmation email and another form to complete and deliver in person to the Local 79 office at 42-53 21st St. in Long Island City, Queens, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. The second form must be returned in person within 15 weekdays and by Aug. 13.

Successful applicants will be interviewed.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 718-383-6863.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

