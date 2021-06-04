TODAY'S PAPER
Union to begin recruiting for 18 apprenticeships on Monday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Tile, Marble and Terrazzo Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local Union No. 7 will begin taking applications on Monday for 18 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained and should be completed at the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and Nov. 1 through 4.

A Basic Assessment Skills Exam will be conducted at the institute.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 718-706-7229.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

