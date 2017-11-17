TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Apps to guide your Black Friday deal-hunting

From brick-and-mortar retailers to online destinations, these apps give you a leg up on your fellow post-Thanksgiving shoppers.

A holiday shopping favorite: Make an online purchase

A holiday shopping favorite: Make an online purchase from one of Ebates' affiliated retailers and receive cash back. Photo Credit: Ebates

By Peter King  Special to Newsday
About 61 percent of Americans say they will be shopping either at stores or online on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to Nielsen. And almost half expect to hit the malls on Thanksgiving, when some stores will be open, or go online, where all stores will be open. These apps can help you find the bargains for your early holiday shopping.

Amazon

(iOS, Android; free)

Yes, an obvious choice, but if you don’t at least check out the prices and deals on Amazon before you set out to the malls or order online you’re not doing your due diligence as a shopper. Amazon will be offering numerous Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals along with its daily Deals of the Day.

Jet.com

(iOS, Android; free)

Once a feisty startup and wannabe Amazon rival, Jet.com was acquired by Walmart for $3.3 billion to be the main weapon in the discount chain’s online strategy — grabbing market share from the e-commerce juggernaut. While you will find many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Jet is making an impact with good prices on everyday household items, especially with products under the Walmart-owned Member’s Mark brand.

Target

(iOS, Android; free)

If you’re hitting local stores on Long Island, it’s a good idea to download the apps offered exclusively by each retailer because you can find some deals unavailable on other apps. Target has completely revamped its once underwhelming app to provide in-store deals and coupons as well as a more robust online-shopping experience. Among the other retailers’ apps to consider are Kohl’s, Best Buy, Walmart, Macy’s and JCPenney.

Ebates

(iOS, Android; free)

The idea behind Ebates is simple. Make an online purchase from one of Ebates’ 2,000 affiliated retailers and you will receive cash back. The percentage you receive differs from retailer to retailer. You must begin the shopping on Ebates, which sends you to the retailer’s website where a cash-back code will be inputted when you check out. For Black Friday mall shoppers, Ebates will send a code to your phone that can be scanned during checkout at participating retailers.

