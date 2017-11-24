If you ran in the New York City Marathon earlier this month, congratulations. And if you’re planning on running in the Long Island Marathon six months from now, you should think about starting training soon. These apps can get you up and running — or maybe just help you burn off calories from last week’s Thanksgiving eating marathon.

MapMyRun

(iOS, Android; free)

For many, running with a partner helps kick up the motivation factor. MapMyRun has a community of 40 million runners you can compete against and seek advice from. Not sure where to run on Long Island? The app’s Routes feature has a large collection of popular running spots near you and lists others who have run the route with their times.

Couch to 5K

(iOS, Android; $2.99)

Thanksgiving feasts and too much television often mean an ill-fated combination of mashed potatoes and couch potatoes. But this aptly named app promises you will be in shape to run a 5k (3.1 mile) race by following its training regimen: 20-30 minutes three times a week for nine weeks. The app tracks your running distance with GPS. If you’re a treadmill trainer, you can enter the workout stats manually.

Runtastic

(iOS, Android; free)

One of the earliest fitness apps for mobile devices, Runtastic continues to get better with continual updates. The app tracks distance, time, your speed and calories burned, and adjusts for when you are laboriously running up a hill (or coasting down one). The app can be customized for an array of activities including jogging, walking and biking. The Pro version ($4.99) adds several features and is well worth the price.

RockMyRun

(iOS, Android; free)

Let’s face it: Running is boring. You need all the motivation you can get. For many, the right tunes can help you go that extra mile. RockMyRun gives you access to a wide selection of music genres and curated playlists aimed at boosting your workout. The app interfaces with several dedicated exercise apps, including MapMyRun and Runtastic.