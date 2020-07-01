Apps to prepare you for the return of sports 

On this long July 4 weekend, there is hope the rest of the summer will be filled with the crack of a bat, the squeaking of sneakers on hardwood, the ping of the puck hitting the post and the plunk of the golf ball circling the hole. These apps will keep you posted as baseball, basketball, hockey and golf try to get their seasons started and completed.

MLB

(iOS, Android; free)

Major League Baseball hopes to start its 60-game regular season on July 23 with a prime-time matchup of the defending champion Washington Nationals against the Yankees. But a lot can happen between now and then. This official app of Major League Baseball serves as a portal to watch live games (details and pricing are still being worked out), but it also delivers breaking news and has team pages for the Mets and Yankees.

NBA

(iOS, Android; free)

The NBA expects to restart its season July 30 with a 22-team sprint to the playoffs that doesn’t include the Knicks. But the Nets will be there, so Long Island fans have a rooting interest for a team with Long Island roots. Like the MLB app, the NBA app offers a subscription to watch all games and classic games from the past. But even without a subscription, the app keeps you updated on scores and news.

NHL

(iOS, Android; free)

The Islanders and Rangers are included in the NHL’s 24 team restart that is basically an extended Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dates and game times are still in flux, so this official app of the National Hockey League, which includes Islanders and Rangers team pages, is a good tool to keep on top of this unprecedented format.

PGA Tour

(iOS, Android; free)

One of the few major sports that’s been open for business for a while, golf still has several major tournaments planned. But as many times and dates have changed, this app will make sure you don’t miss a swing. Along with updated news about the PGA Tour, the app offers coverage of tournaments in progress, including leaderboards, course layouts and shot tracking.