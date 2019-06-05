Apps to enhance your summer beach reading 

For this year’s beach-read season, why take one book to the shore or pool when you can take a whole library and several bookstores? These apps will help you find the best e-books and audiobooks for your Kindle. Don’t have a Kindle? Download the Kindle app (iOS, Android, free) for your smartphone or tablet and start reading.

Libby

(iOS, Android; free)

Libby brings your local library to your mobile device. Enter your library card number — virtually every library in Nassau and Suffolk participates —and you have access to a selection of e-books and audiobooks you can download. Libby includes its own e-reader or you can send the titles to your Kindle or Kindle app. Don’t worry about overdue fees: Your books are automatically “returned” when they are due.

Scribd

(iOS, Android; free)

If you devour a lot of e-books and audiobooks, Scribd might be for you. The subscription-based service ($9 a month) gives you access to millions of selections from bestsellers to obscure titles. And in a nod to its beginnings when Scribd was an online document-sharing site, you can access thousands of official government reports, study guides, academic dissertations, and medical journals.

Wattpad

(iOS, Android; free)

Instead of reading this summer’s bestsellers, how about discovering next summer’s bestselling authors. Wattpad is a community of writers and readers who share their works. You can find nonfiction stories as well as fiction in an array of genres, including romance, science fiction and mystery. Among the authors who began their careers on Wattpad is Anna Todd, whose “After” started on the site and became a bestseller.

Goodreads

(iOS, Android; free)

Amazon started as an online bookstore and this Amazon-owned app gives you access to millions of titles at Amazon and other booksellers. In addition to letting you buy e-books (sometimes at a deep discount), Goodreads is an active online community where you can read and share reviews and get recommendations. And here’s a novel idea: You can also buy traditional hardcover and paperbacks.