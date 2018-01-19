Apps to feed your stock market appetite

The stock market surged to all-time highs last year, and many experts predict 2018 will also be a good year. These apps can help you invest in everything from blue chips to bitcoins.

Robinhood

(iOS, Android; free)

This popular and highly regarded app (it was one of Apple’s best apps for 2015), lets you buy and sell stocks without paying brokers’ commissions. It also has all the bells and whistles of any good investing app, including access to real-time stock market data. Like the big investment houses, Robinhood is a member of FINRA and SIPC, so your securities are protected. There’s no minimum balance required.

Coinbase

(iOS, Android; free)

Bitcoin was one of the biggest stories of 2017. The cryptocurrency, which is not controlled by any government, can be used to make secure and anonymous payments. Coinbase is a large exchange where you can buy and sell bitcoins. There is also a large and growing base of merchants you can pay with bitcoins through the app. One caveat: As investments, bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies are highly speculative.

Stockpile

(iOS, Android; free)

Stockpile allows you to invest small amounts of money, even as low as $5, in about 1,000 stocks. You can buy fractional shares, so if you want to invest only $5 in a stock trading at, say, $50, you can. Each trade costs 99 cents. Aimed at primarily new investors, Stockpile includes useful tutorials and guides to stock market investing.

Acorns

(iOS, Android; free)

The app, which gets its name from the proverb “great oaks from little acorns grow,” is also subtitled “invest spare change,” and the goal is to make investing seamless and automatic. With Acorn, you set recurring investments of small sums of money and, assuming the stock market continues to rise, you can watch it grow. The money is invested in a diversified portfolio of stocks and bonds.