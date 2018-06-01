Apps to help you enjoy the Belmont Stakes

Long Island will be the center of the sports world on Saturday — at least for 2 1⁄2 minutes. More than 90,000 fans are expected to pack into Belmont Park to see if Justify can snag the last leg of the Triple Crown. These apps and games can help you follow the 150th Belmont Stakes or simulate your own Triple Crown.

NYRA Now

(iOS, Android; free)

The official app of the New York Racing Association has the latest news and videos in the lead-up to the Belmont Stakes and will feature replays of the race after it’s run. The app also has a large archive of past races from Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct in high-definition video. Want to back your rooting interest with a wager? You can open an NYRA Bets account via the app.

Equibase

(iOS, Android; free)

While the NYRA app will keep you apprised of happenings at New York’s biggest tracks, Equibase covers New York and more. The app has information on entries, odds, results and payoffs at every North American track. Equibase is free, but if you want some expert help, the app has links to handicapping products you can purchase.

iHorse Racing 2

(iOS, Android; free)

When it comes to horse racing, you may not be able to pick a winner, but can you train one? This horse racing management simulation lets you become a top trainer, buying or breeding champion racehorses and recruiting the best jockeys. You will be competing against other iHorse Racing players as you try to get to the finish line first.

Photo Finish Horse Racing

(iOS, Android; free)

This well-done and popular horse racing game features excellent graphics and several different types of gameplay. You can do an in-depth simulation where you breed and train your horse to compete in a championship season, or just run a simple one-time race, which can fill a few idle moments. The racetracks are nicely rendered, although the developers have not licensed the rights to use real tracks such Belmont or Churchill Downs.