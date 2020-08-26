In a year like no other, there will still be the traditional late-summer major tennis tournament in Queens. The 140th U.S. Open Tennis Championships begin Monday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. These apps can enhance your enjoyment of the tournament or boost your performance when you head to your neighborhood court for a friendly game.

2020 U.S. Open

(iOS, Android; free)

This official app from the United States Tennis Association has adapted for the revolutionary changes of the 2020 tournament. Players will be in a New York “bubble” and there will be no fans in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The app will have the latest news about the players and the tournament itself, including schedules, which may change quickly because of events.

RacquetTune

(iOS; $2.99)

You can’t head over to Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the action, but there’s no reason you can’t compete yourself. Tennis is the perfect social distancing sport, and if you’re a weekend warrior you want to make sure your equipment is perfect. This ingenious iOS-only app uses sound technology to calculate the tension of your racquet strings and to let you know if it’s time to restring.

Head Tennis Sensor

(iOS, Android; free)

If you have a Head racquet in your arsenal, this app, along with a separately sold sensor, will give you a world of information. The sensor, which costs about $100 and fits into the handle of many Head racquets, generates data about your game that you can retrieve via the app. Among the stats: ball velocity and spin, how many times you hit the “sweet spot” and a shot-by-shot recap.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Virtua Tennis Challenge

(iOS, Android; free)

For those who like their serves and volleys virtual, Sega’s Virtua Tennis Challenge is still considered the gold standard of mobile tennis games. The graphics are excellent, although you don’t get to play with real stars — while Sega hasn’t licensed their likenesses, a lot of the players look and play like real-life pros. Like real tennis, you must adjust your game for different court surfaces.