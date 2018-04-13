Must-have apps for World War I enthusiasts

We are in the midst of the centennial commemoration of World War I, which raged across Europe from 1914 to 1918. These games and reference apps can help you remember “The War to End All Wars.”

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

(iOS, Android; free)

This game from top publisher Ubisoft is really a beautiful graphic novel whose story unfolds depending on the decisions you make. The game features four separate episodes where you follow four soldiers as they try to survive the Great War. There are also clever puzzles to solve. The artwork is beautifully done, and it successfully evokes a world 100 years ago. Other episodes are available as in-app purchases.

Sky Baron: War of Planes

(iOS, Android; free)

Sky Baron may not be Snoopy vs. the Red Baron, but this well-done action game puts you into the cockpit of World War I airplanes. There are five aircraft you can pilot over 20 missions in different weather conditions. And as you’re hunting down the enemy, it’s not just German warplanes that await you. The occasional Zeppelin may also float into your gunsights.

World War I Posters

(Android; free)

This is not a game, but it still supplies a lot of entertainment. The app features an extensive collection of World War I-era recruiting and propaganda posters. In addition to a large number of posters from the United States, the app displays scores of posters from virtually all of the countries involved. The intricate and now-iconic designs of many of the posters bring a bygone era back to life.

European War 3

(iOS, free; Android, $1.49)

Developer EasyTech is known for its European War series that features conflicts from different eras. European War 3 is a strategy game that may remind some players of the classic board game Risk, including the rolling of digital dice to decide battles. The instructions and the game itself are somewhat confusing and not well-written, perhaps because EasyTech is a China-based developer. But sticking with the game brings rewards.