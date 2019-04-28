KEY EVENT: A national employment report, a Federal Reserve meeting and a slew of important earnings releases — many from local companies — highlight a busy week.

MONDAY: Earnings from Google parent Alphabet and Manhattan office buildings owner Vornado Realty Trust.

TUESDAY: February home prices from S&P Case-Shiller and March pending home sales from the National Association of Realtors. Earnings: Carle Place gift seller 1-800 Flowers.com, Lake Success bank company Flushing Financial, Jericho gas stations properties owner Getty Realty, Westbury bank company New York Community Bancorp, Apple, McDonald's, Roosevelt Field mall owner Simon Property.

WEDNESDAY: The Federal Reserve ends a two-day meeting with a statement on the economy and a decision on interest rates. Also, private-sector jobs created in April as estimated by payrolls provider ADP. Earnings: Lake Success business services provider Newtek, CVS Health, IHOP owner Dine Brands, Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands.

THURSDAY: Jobless benefits claims for the week ended April 27 from the Labor Department. Earnings: Port Washington shopping centers owner Cedar Realty Trust, New Hyde Park shopping centers owner Kimco Realty, Cable TV provider Altice USA, PSEG Long Island parent Public Service Enterprise Group, Shake Shack.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department releases jobs created and the unemployment rate in April.