National chains are expanding throughout Long Island, where the region's higher-than-average median household income, a strong economy and dense population base make it a prime spot to set up shop.

Sixteen of the 20 largest retailers by sales as ranked by Kantar Consulting, a retail consulting firm based in London, have a presence in the region. The other four are regional supermarket groups that aren't in the Northeast.

Among the chains expanding here are Patchogue-based SoBol, which sells frozen acai bowls; fast-food restaurant Arby's; and Jersey Mike's Subs.

"Long Island has a very vibrant business environment, so every expanding business wants to be a part of it," said Herman A. Berliner, an economist and dean of Hofstra University’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business. "This is an upscale economy with affluent demographics."

The median household income is $102,044 in Nassau County and $90,128 in Suffolk County, well above the statewide median of $60,741 and the national median of $55,322, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

About 2.8 million people live in the Nassau-Suffolk region.

"The high density of educated people makes this a highly competitive market and a great testing ground," Berliner said.

Expanding too quickly can be risky, because "what works in one location, or many locations, doesn’t necessarily work in all locations. And rapid expansions increase vulnerability, especially if debt financing is involved," he said.

"On the other hand, success attracts imitators, and rapid expansion may preclude those imitators from gaining a foothold," Berliner said.

Fast expansion often saves money, said retail expert Marshal Cohen, a chief industry adviser for the NPD Group Inc. market research firm in Port Washington.

"It can be a big, big benefit to the bottom line," Cohen said. "There are economies of scale with opening multiple locations at around the same time. You get economies of scale with products, store more at a warehouse, and it's less expensive to train staff all at once."

Cohen said he feels expansion risks are generally worth taking.

"We saw the Gap build too many locations, and we've seen banks open too many branches," he said. "It happens. Close a few. It's OK to build more than you need."

Not every popular chain has succeeded in the market, or even tried to come here. For example, convenience chain Wawa, which has 640 stores nationwide, is missing from the retail landscape on Long Island.

"People are flush with money and they want to spend it, but if you don't have an established brand name and aren't offering something different or worthwhile, it's difficult, because it's such a competitive market," said Rakesh Gupta, an associate professor at the Robert B. Willumstad School of Business at Adephi University. "In Nassau County it's even more difficult for food retailers, because the high-traffic areas are already occupied. So it's difficult to find the right location."

Shoppers in wealthier regions also have higher expectations, said Thomas Shinick, an adjunct professor of marketing and management at Adelphi and Nassau Community College in Garden City.

"They want to customize more, they want quality, and they want something they haven't been able to get before," Shinick said. "If you can deliver, there is an opportunity. But you have to deliver."

Roy Rogers National locations: 53 Headquarters: Frederick, Maryland First location: Falls Church, Virginia, in 1968 Roy Rogers is about to ride back onto Long Island. The Western-style fast-food chain plans a return in 2019, with seven locations proposed for Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties. The Long Island renaissance of the chain will be led by Port Washington-based franchisee Burger Brothers, which also owns 36 local Burger King restaurants and 3 Greene Turtle chains in the area. The first Roy Rogers is expected to be along the South Shore of Brookhaven Town. The chain hit a peak of 648 locations in 1990. That year owner Marriott Corp. sold it to Hardee’s Food Systems, which turned most of them into Hardee’s locations, and then sold many poor performers to other chains such as Wendy’s, Burger King and Boston Market. There were only about 40 left in the mid-1990s. There were about two dozen locations in Nassau-Suffolk in the late 1980s. The last of those stores, in Shirley, closed in 2010. Now the chain is back in growth mode. Jim Plamondon, co-owner of Maryland-based Roy Rogers Franchise Co. LLC., acquired the Roy Rogers trademark from Hardee’s in 2002 and a year later announced plans to grow the brand back from its low-water mark. The chain says it adds about two locations a year. “I think [Long Island will] be an anchor for us,” Plamondon said. “I really think it’s a spot where we can grow concentrically from that area. It’s probably near the northern end [of our reach]. Our development will take place between Long Island and the D.C. market, and it was such a strong market for the brand before, I feel strongly about it now.”— TED STARKEY

Arby's National locations: 3,300 Headquarters: Atlanta First location: Boardman, Ohio Arby's, the popular national roast-beef-sandwich chain, is expanding on Long Island with restaurants planned for Centereach, Farmingdale, Freeport and Hempstead. Those locations are among the fast-food chain's 10 new restaurants under construction or in advanced stages of development in the metropolitan area. The Hempstead location, on Fulton Avenue, will open in December. The Freeport restaurant is slated to open in 2019. To expand in the metro area, Arby's built two restaurants "in New York City as a proof of concept, and the response has been remarkable," said Greg Vojnovic, chief development officer at Arby's Restaurant Group Inc.'s parent company, Inspire Brands, based in Ohio. "We believe we can replicate these great restaurants throughout New York City and the greater metropolitan area." Currently there are five Arby's locations on Long Island and four in New York City. — DAVID REICH-HALE and TORY N. PARRISH

Jersey Mike’s Subs National locations, 1,451 Headquarters: Manasquan, New Jersey First location: Point Pleasant, N.J., 1956 Jersey Mike’s Subs has 10 locations "in development" on Long Island in addition to the 12 already here, said Brian Sommers, senior vice president for franchise and market development at Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc. New restaurants are scheduled to open later this year or early next in Lindenhurst and Stony Brook, Sommers said. The chain began making its subs (that’s heros in New York) on Long Island in 2016 in Commack. The chain employs about 150 full- and part-time employees here. The fast-casual sub franchise is known for its meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and served on bread baked in-store. They are finished off with “the juice,” an olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing. The company has 1,446 restaurants in the United States and five outside the country, according to the company’s website. About 94 percent of the restaurants are franchises, Sommers said. Why Long Island? “The restaurants are owned and operated by experienced franchisees with strong ties to the area,” Sommers said. “They are excited to build strong relationships with their local communities.” — CARRIE MASON-DRAFFEN