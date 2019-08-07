Arizona Beverages, based in Woodbury, has agreed to partner with a Denver company to make and market cannabis-infused products, the companies announced Wednesday.

The Long Island iced tea company signed a "binding letter of intent" on Friday with Dixie Brands Inc. to produce products containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The agreement calls for Dixie Brands, which makes cannabis-infused taffy, smoothies and gummies, to develop and formulate the Arizona-branded goods.

The three-year agreement would include an option to renew for up to two additional two-year terms.

"AriZona has always led the way in product innovation," Don Vultaggio, chairman of AriZona Beverages, said in a news release. "The cannabis market is an important emerging category, and we've maintained our independence as a private business to be positioned to lead and seize generation-defining opportunities exactly like this one."

"AriZona is a power brand," Chuck Smith, chief executive of Dixie Brands, said in the news release.

He said Arizona will provide "the evolving cannabis consumer with a fun and flavorful experience alongside an iconic brand."

Neither Arizona nor Dixie immediately responded to requests for further comment.

The letter of intent calls for Dixie and Arizona to reach a licensing agreement granting Dixie the right to use specified Arizona trademarks and other intellectual property. The agreement also would allow Arizona or an affiliate to invest up to $10 million in Dixie warrants at a price of 59 cents.

Dixie operates in six U.S. states. In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize cannabis for recreational use.

Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana and related products remains stalled in New York State, but has been ratified in 11 states and Washington, D.C.