Hauppauge health-services firm with 42 employees to close

ArroHealth plans to close in April, according to a state regulatory notice

ArroHealth, at 49 Wireless Blvd., Hauppauge, which employs

ArroHealth, at 49 Wireless Blvd., Hauppauge, which employs 42 people, plans to close in April. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Hauppauge health-services provider, which employs 42 people, plans to close in April, according to a state regulatory notice.

ArroHealth provides chart retrieval and risk-adjustment services for health plans and provider groups. The announcement of its closing comes after the Long Island company was acquired in April by New Mountain Capital, a Manhattan investment firm, and Ciox Health, a health-services company in Alpharetta, Georgia.

ArroHealth’s services include medical records retrieval, analytics and data aggregation. A spokesman declined to comment.

The site will close on April 9, according to the WARN notice, which was posted on the state Labor Department’s website on Friday.

Under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees must file a 90-day notice of a mass layoff or closing.

