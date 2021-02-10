Months after an Islip Terrace man raised alarms to several state agencies about toxic asbestos waste dumped in his yard from MTA construction sites in New York City, all of the material remains exactly where it was.

Andy Sirico said despite complaints to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Department of Labor, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and Islip Town, none of the two trailer loads of asbestos bags and other waste material has been removed.

"Not one thing has been done to the property," Sirico said. Weeks after promises were made last fall to start plans to remove the material, Sirico said he went back to the DEC, which he’d first called to complain about the mess in August.

In a December letter to DEC commission Basil Seggos, a desperate Sirico wrote, "It has been six months since I called the DEC to help remedy this huge, dangerous problem that is so close to our living space and is in a regular trailer, not air tight."

He noted he was living with his four children in the rental home, which "was to be a nice clean safe place for family, and I’m stuck in worry and anxiety for six months now. Please help."

In response, the DEC sent a Jan. 19 letter from a regional attorney on Seggos’ behalf that said attorneys for all parties were working toward a needed "sampling event" of the contents of the trailers, after Sirico had terminated one in November. "I would encourage you to work with your attorney on arrangements for sampling to take place so that removal and proper disposal can be accomplished as soon as possible," the letter said.

Sirico said he’d terminated the November sampling at the behest of the state Department of Labor, which had advised him not to allow anyone into the trailers, which contain more than 200 bags of asbestos construction debris and even an wholly contained office contaminated with asbestos. "I have a letter from the Department of Labor saying, Don’t open the trailers, " he said.

Sirico said he was disappointed by the agency’s response. "I think they’re supposed to do this themselves," he said, when toxic waste from a state construction site is found in a residential neighborhood. "I guess the DEC just doesn’t care about it. It’s not important to them. I don’t know where else to turn to get some action."

In a statement, the DEC said its "investigation is ongoing."

"Under DEC oversight, the property owner is working to gain access to the property to conduct the necessary air sampling required for asbestos abatement," the agency said.

The agency blamed Sirico for "preventing" an attempt to sample in November. "On Jan. 19, DEC sent a formal request to the tenant to contact the property owner’s attorney so that the necessary sampling can be scheduled, and the removal and proper disposal can be accomplished as soon as possible," the agency said.

No date for that sampling has been set.