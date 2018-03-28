TODAY'S PAPER
Stocks close lower after day of choppy trading

By The Associated Press
Stock indexes struggled to find direction Wednesday, ending the choppy day of trading with a loss for the second straight day.

The latest market decline was modest compared with the previous day's steep drop, but both were largely driven by a sell-off in technology stocks. Losses in Amazon, Netflix and other consumer-focused companies also weighed on the market Wednesday. Energy stocks fell in tandem with crude oil prices.

Those losses outweighed gains by drugstore chains, health care companies and other stocks.

Despite a crop of strong company earnings and market-boosting corporate deal news, traders continued to wrestle with the potential implications of negative headlines swirling around several big-name stocks, including Amazon, Facebook and Tesla.

"The news continues to be volatile, and the markets are just highly sensitive to it in a way that they weren't sensitive to it last year," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "We've forgotten that this is more like the way things are, that markets do react to news that comes in."

The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index  fell 0.3 percent to 2,605.00. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.29 points to 23,848.42. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.8 percent to 6,949.23. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 0.04 percent, to close at 1,513.03. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 2.78 percent. — AP

