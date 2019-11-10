An Amityville firm that provides roadside safety services for drivers locally and across the country has received national recognition for its commitment to hire veterans.

AutoBase Inc., which has 25 employees on Long Island and nearly 350 across eight states, is one of seven New York employers to be awarded the HIRE Vets Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor. About 24 percent of the company’s workforce are former military service members.

“I feel a tremendous honor to be recognized for this award,” Donna LaBella, president of AutoBase, said Friday. “I don’t think veterans get enough credit for what they bring to this nation and what they bring to private employers as well.”

The awards were presented in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday at a ceremony hosted by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. More than 420 employers from across the U.S. were recognized for their work with the veteran community.

Lauren LaBella, Donna’s daughter and the company’s director of human resources, said AutoBase’s focus on vets is not only a great way to help service members, but that the firm’s line of work makes great use of their skills and experience.

“A veteran goes out, protects the country, and they put themselves in very dangerous positions,” Lauren LaBella said. Similarly, she said, AutoBase roadside safety drivers patrol major roadways, sometimes in dangerous conditions, and may often be the first responders to serious accidents.

“It’s a dangerous job,” she said. “For us it’s within their wheelhouse and it gives us an opportunity to help vets transition to the workforce.”

Matthew Frazier, regional vice president for AutoBase’s southern U.S. operations and a veteran himself, said the company’s hiring efforts have “opened the door for a bunch of veterans.”

Frazier, a former U.S. Army captain and Airborne Ranger, said when he exited his nearly eight-year military career a year and a half ago, re-entering the civilian labor market presented a major challenge.

“It’s not always easy to find a transferable skill set,” said the West Point graduate, adding that he applied to around 50 companies and received few callbacks and interviews before finding AutoBase. “It was pretty crazy to see that a lot of companies don’t see what we have to bring to the table.”

At AutoBase, he said, the required ability to be calm under pressure, the desire to help people in need, and the needed attention to detail are all skills that are immediately recognizable to vets.

Working at AutoBase is a “natural transition for veterans,” Frazier said.