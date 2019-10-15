Matthew Whalen, who recently stepped down as senior vice president of development for AvalonBay Communities Inc., has been named president and chief executive of Forest Hills, Queens-based Cord Meyer Development Co.

“Matt brings to Cord Meyer unprecedented development expertise and extensive knowledge of the region’s real estate markets,” Anthony Colletti, chief operating officer of Cord Meyer said in a statement. “He is a highly respected innovator who helped transform the residential rental landscape during his impressive two-decade tenure at AvalonBay.”

Whalen, who retired from his position at AvalonBay in June, replaces Sal Panico at Cord Meyer, who retired from the post in April and will remain on the developer’s board of directors.

AvalonBay, based in Arlington, Virginia, has been one of the largest and most active developers of multifamily rentals on Long Island. The developer has brought more than $1.5 billion in new rental development and more than 5,000 apartments to the Long Island, Westchester and Connecticut markets, Cord Meyer said. The company's Long Island projects under Whalen's tenure included the controversial development of a 379-unit rental property in Huntington Station.

“My experience at AvalonBay was beyond rewarding,” Whalen said in a statement. “Now it’s time to embark on a new chapter in my career and Cord Meyer Development Company holds unlimited opportunity… I look forward to being part of the team that moves Cord Meyer into the next phase of development in Queens and beyond.”

A graduate of Princeton University, Whalen has served on the boards of several Long Island business groups, including the Long Island Builders Institute, the Long Island Association and the Long Island Real Estate Group.