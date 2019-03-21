TODAY'S PAPER
Business

FDA recalls baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General

By Staten Island Advance, N.Y. (TNS)
Print

A pharmaceutical company is recalling one lot of its baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General, because it may be contaminated with a bacteria that can produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Kingston Pharma LLC is recalling Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid-ounce bottles of DG Health Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus because it may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/Bacillus circulans. The bottles were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide.

Dollar General, one of the nation’s 20 largest retailers by sales, entered the Long Island market in 2017. The discount chain has stores in Lindenhurst, Patchogue, Shirley and Rocky Point, according to its website.

Bacillus cereus in food products can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

According to the FDA, most often the illnesses caused by the bacteria are mild and self-limiting, although more serious and lethal cases have occurred. Individuals at risk for more severe forms of illness include infants, young children and  those with weakened immune systems.

The problem was found after audit testing revealed the presence of bacteria in some bottles of this lot. One in 10 bottles showed low levels of the Bacillus cereus, and two in 10 bottles showed low levels of Bacillus circulans.

Production of the product was suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation to find the source of the problem.

The agency said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

Last month Kingston Pharma issued a recall of its DG Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts because it contained an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid. The supplement, sold at Dollar General stores, was recalled because an ingredient in the product could result in difficulty swallowing for sensitive babies. --  with Newsday staff

By Staten Island Advance, N.Y. (TNS)

