The Babylon Industrial Development Agency is partnering with ride-hailing service Lyft on Small Business Saturday to encourage residents to shop locally, the IDA said.

Shoppers who travel within the Town of Babylon between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday can use the promotion code TOBIDA for a $10 credit on their ride, the IDA said. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 to foster local economies through sales at small businesses.

"We just wanted to do something to promote and support local businesses," said Tom Dolan, acting chief executive of the Babylon IDA, in an interview. "We're just happy that it gets people out and shopping in their local downtowns."

Dolan said the IDA has spread the initiative through local chambers of commerce and found them to be "very excited" about the idea, which grew out of working with Lyft on economic development.

While it won't be possible beforehand to govern where in the town shoppers use the service — for example, for a ride to a chain store — Dolan said the IDA will get Lyft data afterward to see if the promotion was "used appropriately" at small businesses. The promotion code will only work within the town's borders.

“Small Business Saturday is all about celebrating the local businesses that drive the success of our local economies and highlight the quality goods and services they provide,” Dolan said in a news release about the initiative.

The IDA’s revenue will pay for the ride credits, the release stated. The IDA is not taxpayer-funded.