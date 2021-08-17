Bagel Boss, a Jericho-based company, is kneading its way beyond New York.

The bakery announced expansion plans Tuesday, noting that Bagel Boss recently opened two corporate-owned shops in Manhattan and would soon launch its first franchise outside of New York in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Bagel Boss started in 1975 in Hicksville and will soon have 16 locations.

Suburban Bagel Boss locations and its online sales have grown during the pandemic, according to CEO Andrew Hazen.

Although business has been down at city outposts, Hazen and Adam Rosner, a fifth-generation bagel and bialy baker whose family started Bagel Boss, felt it was a good time to expand.

"We’re from New York … We believe in New York City," Hazen said, adding, "obviously, we got favorable leases going into this when we did."