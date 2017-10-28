Those who can least afford it are paying more than three times as much than others for bank or credit union fees. According to a survey commissioned by Bankrate.com of more than 1,000 Americans, people with annual household income under $30,000 and a checking account, pay an average of $31 per month in bank or credit union fees, compared to $9 by those in other income brackets.

What are some smart strategies for avoiding fees?

Get the 411

“Find out what it takes to waive monthly service fees. If you can’t meet those conditions — whether that’s maintaining a certain minimum balance, or receiving regular direct deposits — shop around and consider . . . a bank that offers a free checking account. If you’re having trouble opening a traditional account, look for a second chance checking account or a checkless checking account, which can help you avoid overdraft fees,” says Amanda Dixon, analyst with Bankrate.com.

Consider credit unions

Many credit unions belong to the COOP network, which offers free ATM and in-branch transactions to members nationwide. “Beyond our branded ATMs, Bethpage has a network of 5,000+ shared service centers and 30,000+ ATMs where members can always withdraw money surcharge free,” says Linda Armyn, senior vice president, Bethpage Federal Credit Union. The nationwide locater can be found at https://co-opcreditunions.org/locator/.

Low credit card rates are your friend

“If you have decent credit, get a credit card with the credit union as well. Their interest rates are much lower than [those at] commercial banks. With a checking account and credit card through your credit union, you can enjoy low fee products, save more, and be on your way to building a healthy relationship with a financial institution,” says Ogechi Igbokwe, founder of Onesavvydollar.com in East Northport.

Opt out of overdraft fees

Says Kim Palmer, a banking and credit card expert with NerdWallet.com, “You can opt out of overdraft fees, which can cost frequent over-drafters $442 a year.” One caveat: If you don’t have enough funds, your purchase will be rejected or your check will bounce.