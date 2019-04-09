TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
Business

Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20

A Bank of America sign in Philadelphia is

A Bank of America sign in Philadelphia is shown in this Jan. 14, 2014 photo. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By The Associated Press
Print

Bank of America is raising its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period, starting with a hike next month.

The company said it is raising its minimum hourly wage to $17 on May 1 and will continue to increase pay until it hits $20 an hour in 2021.

Bank of America raised its hourly minimum wage to $15 in 2017. It says wages have increased since then, though it didn't release details of those increases.

In a Tuesday interview on MSNBC, Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said, "''If you get a job at Bank of America, you'll make $41,000 per year."

Bank of America Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has more than 205,000 workers.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Barbara Mehlman, from left, helps Eileen Kelly, of Town class teaches LI seniors smartphone basics
Kimberly Jerideau of the Suffolk Department of Labor, LI employment center hosting hiring events
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino spoke in Analysis: Town rejected less costly recycling bids
Dr. Christopher Windham has been named vice president Catholic Health Services hires three new executives
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Jan. 6. Audit faults state Education Dept. over school safety
Fog along Horseblock Road in Medford on Tuesday Forecast: Foggy morning, 'noticeably cooler'