Business

LI bars pursue young crowd with fancy drinks, retro formats

As the number of establishments shrinks, bar owners open ‘speakeasies’ and serve microbrews. Absinthe, anyone?

Steven Ferreira prepares drinks at Cork & Kerry

Steven Ferreira prepares drinks at Cork & Kerry in Floral Park on Saturday evening, Nov. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Farewell, Cheers: Long Island’s shrinking population of neighborhood bars is getting remixed as proprietors use exotic cocktails, rotating craft beers and retro formats to pursue a new generation of drinkers.

Bar owners are re-imagining their businesses in a bid to capture Generation X and millennial drinkers who want something different. They are opening “speak-easies” — modeled after...

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

