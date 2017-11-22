An Astoria-based maker and distributor of Asian food will relocate to space at the former Entenmann’s bakery in Bay Shore, an owner of the property said Wednesday.

Water Lilies Food Inc. has signed a lease with Suffolk County Industrial LLC, the owner of the 519,490-square-foot building. It plans to relocate its headquarters and distribution operations to Suffolk County.

Executives at Water Lilies could not be reached for comment.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Entenmann’s parent company, sold the property to Suffolk County Industrial for $10.75 million last year. It still distributes baked goods out of two leased spaces at the facility totaling 65,000 square feet.

The lease with Water Lilies “was signed last week and is subject to some economic development packages,” said Mark Fischl, a partner at Suffolk County Industrial and a Long Island Power Authority trustee. With the addition of the Queens company, the facility is now fully leased.

Regional supermarket chain Best Market is in the process of consolidating and relocating its headquarters in Bethpage and a distribution operation in Farmingdale to the Entenmann’s site. Best Market is leasing 200,000 square feet for its headquarters, distribution facility and a planned storefront, and 95,000 square feet for an incubator for emerging food businesses.

Water Lilies, which makes and distributes frozen Asian food including egg rolls, dumplings and pot stickers, is expected to bring between “160 to 175 jobs” to Bay Shore once operating at the site, Fischl said.

Fischl said the Islip Industrial Development Agency had been “tremendous” in its efforts to transform the former factory into a facility with multiple tenants dedicated to food businesses. The IDA could not be reached for comment.

Entenmann’s had operated at the Fifth Avenue site since 1961 before it ceased operations in 2014. Nearly 180 jobs were lost when production ended.