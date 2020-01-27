TODAY'S PAPER
Retail Roundup: Boutique with a mission moves to Wading River

Stacy Wohl, founder and owner of be(Cause) Lifestyle

Stacy Wohl, founder and owner of be(Cause) Lifestyle Boutique, has relocated her store to Wading River. Credit: Ed Betz

The cause has a new address.

Stacey Wohl, the owner of be(Cause) Lifestyle Boutique, relocated the shop from East Northport to Wading River in November.

Now at 6278 Route 25A, the boutique sells clothing, jewelry, baby books and gifts, body products and home goods.  Wohl said the business supports job opportunities for young adults with developmental disabilities.

Two autistic women volunteer in the shop, including her daughter, Brittney, 22.

Wohl relocated her shop  to be closer to a private school program in Aquebogue that her daughter is enrolled in.

“My intention is to offer volunteer opportunities to more young adults with special needs at the store, where they can learn real-life work skills in the retail industry," Wohl said in a statement.

Wohl hopes to increase the number of workers with special needs in the store by partnering with a nonprofit or some other organization that could fund salaries, she said.

Wohl also has a son, Logan, 20, who is autistic and enrolled in a boarding school upstate.

She is the former owner of the Cause Café, a Northport eatery that hired young adults with developmental disabilities. It closed in January 2018.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.
By Tory N. Parrish @ToryParrish1

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

