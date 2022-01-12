Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 37 more stores, including the location in Plainview, the home goods retailer recently announced.

The closings will be part of Bed Bath & Beyond's 2020 initiative to close about 200 stores over two years, the Union, New Jersey-based company said.

The latest round of closings will shutter stores in 19 states, including seven locations in New York state, the retailer said.

Most of the 37 stores will close by the end of February, Bed Bath & Beyond said.

Located at 401 S. Oyster Bay Road, the Plainview store is the largest tenant in Woodbury Plaza, a shopping center whose other tenants include Trader Joe’s, Banana Republic, Men’s Wearhouse and Trek Bikes.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which also owns the BuyBuy Baby chain, did not respond to a Newsday inquiry about how many employees would be affected by the Plainview store’s closing.

In July 2020, the company announced a plan to close approximately 200 stores, about 21% of its total number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores, over two years as part of a "store network optimization project" to right-size its real estate portfolio and focus on cost-cutting.

It had closed 170 by Nov. 27, the end of its fiscal third quarter, the company said on Jan. 6.

One of those stores was on Long Island — the Manhasset location shuttered in February.

Also, in November 2018, Bed Bath & Beyond closed two other Long Island stores — in South Huntington and Inwood.

There are now 10 Bed Bath & Beyond stores on Long Island, including locations in Riverhead, Westbury, Oceanside and New Hyde Park.

As of Nov. 27, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. owned 995 stores, including 809 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the United States and Canada; 133 BuyBuy Baby stores; and 53 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values.