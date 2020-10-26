Two Turkey natives are bringing furniture influences from their homeland to Long Island.

Bed & Sofa, which sells European-style furniture, opened in July at 76 East Sunrise Hwy. in Sunrise Plaza Shopping Center in Lindenhurst.

"We are selling European-style sofas. And, plus, you know, we sell the important thing … storage beds," said co-owner Yahya Ersoy.

The beds’ bases have storage underneath, which is "very European," said Ersoy, who said he owned a similar store in London for five years before it closed in 2019.

All the Lindenhurst store’s merchandise is manufactured in Turkey, which has made importing more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ersoy, 43, a West Babylon resident.

Orders that should take 15 to 20 days to ship from Turkey are taking 45 to 60 days because some suppliers have temporarily closed factories when workers become sickened by the virus, he said.

Still, the new Lindenhurst store is doing well because of its unique product offerings, Ersoy said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I am the only Turkish brand furniture store on Long Island," he said.

Bed & Sofa moved into an 1,870-square-foot space that had been vacant for more than a year, said Schuckman Realty, the Lake Success-based real estate firm that represented the shopping center’s landlord. The previous tenant was Liberty Tax, Schuckman said.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.