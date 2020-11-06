Cheers for charity.

A Long Island brewery is unveiling an aptly-named limited-edition beer to raise funds for hospitality workers who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea for the limited-edition IPA, the "Hopspitality" beer — set to debut Nov. 13 — came through a partnership between Long Ireland Beer Co. in Riverhead, radio station WBAB/102.3 FM and the Long Island Hospitality Association trade group.

At $20 for a four-pack of 16 oz. cold ones, the beer wrapped in a label that commemorates the 20th "on air" anniversary of the radio hosts Roger and JP, will first be sold in the parking lot of the station's West Babylon studio.

"The goal was to do what we do best to help those who are really struggling right now," Greg Martin, Long Ireland Beer Co. co-owner, said.

"Hundreds of people, at restaurants, bars, taverns, hotels... have had their livelihoods destroyed throughout this pandemic so, in the spirit of providing them with some help we thought 'why not come out with a charity beer?' "

It'll hit the shelves of a range of LI beer sellers soon after. A list of stores carrying the beer will be posted on WBAB.com. For every four-pack of beer sold, the Long Island Hospitality Association will receive $5, said LIHA president Mark Irgang.

"It's really great because we know this money will help us make a difference in the lives of some of these people...these unemployed workers, who are having such a hard time right now," Irgang said.

"When you give a check to a person who's been out of work for several weeks or maybe even months, it could make the difference between [being able to buy] groceries or not, so to be able to help in this way, is just incredible."

Unemployed hospitality workers on the Island can visit nwsdy.li/LIHA for eligibility requirements and apply for a one-time disbursement via a $250 check, Irgang said.