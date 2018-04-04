TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
48° Good Morning
Business

Ben & Jerry’s co-founders to discuss business philosophy on LI

The pair, who attended high school in Merrick, will speak at Adelphi University at a ticketed event open to the public.

Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen, left,

Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield will speak at Adelphi University. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the namesake co-founders of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., will speak at Adelphi University on April 10.

The founders, whose company produces flavors such as Cherry Garcia, Americone Dream and Chocolate Therapy, will be sharing their business philosophy and the opportunities and obstacles of running a socially conscious enterprise. The ticketed event is open to nonstudents.

Cohen and Greenfield, who both attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, started their ice cream business out of a single parlor in Burlington, Vermont. In 2000, the company was sold to conglomerate Unilever.

Tickets for the event — which runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the concert hall of the school’s performing arts center, at 1 South Ave. in Garden City — are $5. A complimentary ice cream social will be held after the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit events.Adelphi.edu.

video
By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

Police said a man was charged with drunken Man charged with DWI in crash, police say
The weather forecast for Wednesday includes rain, possibly NWS: Fog early, then high winds and rain
Yuichi Ishizuka has been named CEO of Canon Canon promotes LI executive
Family-style dining is the specialty of Patrizia's, a Family-style Italian spot to open new LI location
Nassau Expressway was closed in both directions because Police: Nassau road closed for investigation
The property sits on 95 feet of bulkhead $5.999M LI home located between 2 bridges