Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the namesake co-founders of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., will speak at Adelphi University on April 10.

The founders, whose company produces flavors such as Cherry Garcia, Americone Dream and Chocolate Therapy, will be sharing their business philosophy and the opportunities and obstacles of running a socially conscious enterprise. The ticketed event is open to nonstudents.

Cohen and Greenfield, who both attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, started their ice cream business out of a single parlor in Burlington, Vermont. In 2000, the company was sold to conglomerate Unilever.

Tickets for the event — which runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the concert hall of the school’s performing arts center, at 1 South Ave. in Garden City — are $5. A complimentary ice cream social will be held after the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit events.Adelphi.edu.