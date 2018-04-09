TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Adelphi says presentation by Ben & Jerry's co-founders is postponed

The event had been scheduled for April 10; Adelphi said a new date hasn't been set yet.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
An April 10 speaking event at Adelphi University featuring Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., has been rescheduled to the fall due to a medical emergency in Greenfield’s family.

A new date for the ticketed event has yet to be determined, a spokesman for Adelphi said. The school will be contacting those who purchased tickets in advance and offering refunds.

The spokesman declined to provide specifics regarding the family emergency.

