Adelphi says presentation by Ben & Jerry's co-founders is postponed
The event had been scheduled for April 10; Adelphi said a new date hasn't been set yet.
An April 10 speaking event at Adelphi University featuring Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., has been rescheduled to the fall due to a medical emergency in Greenfield’s family.
A new date for the ticketed event has yet to be determined, a spokesman for Adelphi said. The school will be contacting those who purchased tickets in advance and offering refunds.
The spokesman declined to provide specifics regarding the family emergency.
