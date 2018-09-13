Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, namesakes of ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., spoke Wednesday evening at Adelphi University about the many causes their company has supported over the years, from Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter.

The co-founders of the company, which churns out flavors such as Cherry Garcia and Americone Dream -- Cohen and Greenfield’s favorites, respectively -- shared their experiences and thoughts on running a socially conscious business in front of a packed theater at the school’s performing arts center.

“There’s a huge difference between businesses doing some charitable giving and businesses being values-led in terms of integrating a concern for the community into their day-to-day business activities,” Cohen said in an interview before the lecture. “There’s thousands of corporations out there that are running their business in a way that’s destructive to the community on a day-to-day basis and then at the end of the year they give away half of 1 percent or 1 percent of profits.”

Cohen and Greenfield, who grew up on Long Island, both attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick. The longtime friends turned business partners launched their ice cream company in 1978 out of a single ice cream parlor in Burlington, Vermont. Today, the firm's products are sold globally.

Ben & Jerry's was sold to conglomerate Unilever in 2000. Cohen and Greenfield are employed by the company with the title of co-founders but are not involved in day-to-day management of the business.

Though the company became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, as part of the acquisition deal, the ice cream maker created an independent board of directors to focus on Ben & Jerry’s social mission, ensure product quality and “protect and defend Ben & Jerry's brand equity and integrity,” according to the company’s website.

The co-founders credit much of the company’s growth and staying power to its focus on social issues. But Greenfield said that in supporting some of the movements the company has, Ben & Jerry’s has generated criticisms.

“Ben & Jerry’s has certainly done campaigns or supported positions that are not entirely popular,” Greenfield said. “The company has publicly supported Black Lives Matter, the company has for years been supporting marriage equality, Ben & Jerry’s came out in public support of Occupy Wall Street.

“We certainly hear from people who don’t agree with it,” Greenfield said. “In the long run, doing what you believe is right is going to serve the company better.”