The company of an East End businessman killed last month in a plane crash has been purchased by two employees, the business announced.

Ben Krupinski, known as a “contractor to the stars," died in the crash off Long Island on June 2, along with his wife, their grandson and the pilot.

His general contracting firm, Ben Krupinski Builder in East Hampton, was purchased by longtime employees Stratton Schellinger and Ray Harden on June 30, a spokeswoman said Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Krupinski founded the company in 1986. A 1992 New York Times article referred to him as a “contractor to the stars." His clients included home decor maven Martha Stewart and performer Billy Joel. Some of his other projects included constructing the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill; renovating Guild Hall in East Hampton; building the children’s wing of the East Hampton Library; rebuilding Scoville Community Hall in Amagansett, and restoring the George Fowler House in Springs.

“Our intent is to carry Ben’s legacy forward,” said Schellinger, 55, who worked with Krupinski for 31 years, in a company statement.

“We will also continue our aggressive approach to each project with the same energy and commitment to deliver projects on time and to budget,” said Harden, who is also 55, and worked with Krupinski for 16 years.

Besides East Hampton, the company has locations in Southampton and Old Greenwich, Connecticut, the spokeswoman said.