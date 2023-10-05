Business

Clarification: Berkshire Hathaway-Donation story

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger listens to a question...

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger listens to a question during an interview, May 7, 2018, in Omaha, Neb., with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's "Countdown to the Closing Bell." On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, Munger, who's been Warren Buffett's right-hand man for more than five decades, made a $40 million gift to a California museum that he's supported in the past. Credit: AP/Nati Harnik

By The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — In a story published October 5, 2023, The Associated Press reported that investor Charlie Munger had lost his billionaire status as a result of his charitable giving. At one point that was true, but he has since regained his billionaire status as the value of his Berkshire Hathaway stock increased. Munger’s Berkshire stock is worth more than $2 billion today.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New Brentwood superintendent … Boutique owners making a difference … Vietnam Memorial in Copiague Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Brookhaven landfill health concerns ... New Brentwood superintendent ... Trump drops suit ... Feed Me: Pupusas 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New Brentwood superintendent … Boutique owners making a difference … Vietnam Memorial in Copiague Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Brookhaven landfill health concerns ... New Brentwood superintendent ... Trump drops suit ... Feed Me: Pupusas 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME