Clarification: Berkshire Hathaway-Donation story
OMAHA, Neb. — In a story published October 5, 2023, The Associated Press reported that investor Charlie Munger had lost his billionaire status as a result of his charitable giving. At one point that was true, but he has since regained his billionaire status as the value of his Berkshire Hathaway stock increased. Munger’s Berkshire stock is worth more than $2 billion today.
Brookhaven landfill health concerns ... New Brentwood superintendent ... Trump drops suit ... Feed Me: Pupusas
Brookhaven landfill health concerns ... New Brentwood superintendent ... Trump drops suit ... Feed Me: Pupusas