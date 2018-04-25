TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Best Market opens grocery store in Syosset

The Bethpage-based grocery company opened a 41,000-square-foot store at the site of a former King Kullen.

Best Market has opened a new store in

Best Market has opened a new store in Syosset, at the site of a former King Kullen. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Best Market is taking over where King Kullen left off in Syosset.

Bethpage-based grocer Best Market recently opened a new store in a space formerly occupied by competitor King Kullen.

The renovated 41,000-square-foot store, which opened last week at 271 Jericho Tpke., offers conventional, organic and locally produced items, Best Market said in a statement Tuesday.

The store has a sushi market, salad bar and hot “grab and go” foods, as well as produce, bakery, deli and meat departments.

“The goal is to go beyond an ordinary grocery store to a convenient location for residents to look towards for great quality food at competitive prices,” Best Market said.

Of Best Market’s 29 stores in New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut, 24 are on Long Island.

Bethpage-based King Kullen closed its Syosset store and a location in Commack in March 2017, saying the 20-year-old stores were underperforming. The chain now has 32 stores.

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

