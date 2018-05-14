Best Market is still making moves into its competitors' former spaces.

The Bethpage-based grocer is set to take over a former ShopRite spot in the Morton Village Shopping Center in Plainview in the first quarter of 2019, according to a statement from Schuckman Realty Inc., a commercial real estate firm that oversees leasing for the property.

Best Market will be an anchor and the largest tenant in the shopping center, for which it signed a lease, with a 20-year initial term, to occupy 27,584 square feet of space.

The grocery chain could not be immediately reached for comment.

Other tenants at the shopping center, which is located on Old Country Road, include a CVS drugstore, Chase Bank, Subway restaurant and Verizon Wireless.

Owned by Morton Village Realty Co. Inc., Morton Village was built in the 1960s, said Jack Pierce, spokesman for Schuckman.

A ShopRite in the shopping center closed last year, and its replacement opened in nearby Country Pointe at Plainview, a new retail and housing development.

Best Market has 29 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, including 24 on Long Island, company vice president Or Raitses said last month.

In April the chain opened a new store in a former King Kullen space in Syosset.

Best Market also is moving forward with plans to expand into Center Moriches, where it expects to open an approximately 40,000-square-foot store this summer, Raitses said.

The chain will renovate that space, which was a former Waldbaum’s owned by Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., he said. Key Food purchased it as part of a bankruptcy sale in 2015, and it operated under the name Center Moriches Marketplace before closing in 2017.