Best nongame apps from Apple editors

The editors at Apple’s App Store picked an eclectic group to be their best nongame apps of the year. Many of the apps show off the strengths of Apple’s iOS operating system, especially as a creative editing tool for photos and videos. Next week: A look at the best Android games as selected by the editors at Google Play app store.

Affinity Photo

(iPad; $14.99)

Apple’s app of the year for mobile devices is not available for Android. But most surprising, it is not available for iPhones, either. The iPad-only Affinity Photo is a professional-level photo editor that compares favorably to the desktop version of Photoshop. The pricey (for mobile apps) Affinity Photo also shows Apple’s hope for the iPad’s future as a powerful device that takes its place as a full computer alongside Windows PCs and Macs.

Enlight Videoleap

(iOS; free and subscription)

Named Best App of 2017 for iPhones (it is also available for iPads, but not Android), Enlight Videoleap is a powerful video-editing application aimed at both everyday users and professionals. The app allows you to edit and improve the quality of your videos using a number of filters. The free version has enough features for amateur auteurs. Subscription packages unlock more features and put Enlight on a par with high-priced professional desktop video editors.

Calm

(iOS, Android; free)

A more conventional selection among Apple’s best 2017 apps, Calm is a good choice to ring in a new year after a turbulent old one, Calm tries to help you de-stress by using meditation, breathing exercises and relaxing music. There are programs for an array of stressful situations, including anxiety, bad habits and — perfect for LIRR riders — commuting.

ChefsFeed

(iOS, Android; free)

Hungry for some inside information about a restaurant? ChefsFeed features reviews from a growing network of the world’s top chefs. But the app goes beyond reviews to include behind-the-scene stories and cooking videos. ChefsFeed covers restaurants in about 50 cities, including New York’s five boroughs, although it hasn’t yet crossed the Queens-Nassau border.