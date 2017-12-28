Best nongame apps from Apple editors
These apps offer photo and video editing tips, advice on minimizing stress and even finding a great restaurant.
The editors at Apple’s App Store picked an eclectic group to be their best nongame apps of the year. Many of the apps show off the strengths of Apple’s iOS operating system, especially as a creative editing tool for photos and videos. Next week: A look at the best Android games as selected by the editors at Google Play app store.
Affinity Photo
(iPad; $14.99)
Apple’s app of the year for mobile devices is not available for Android. But most surprising, it is not available for iPhones, either. The iPad-only Affinity Photo is a professional-level photo editor that compares favorably to the desktop version of Photoshop. The pricey (for mobile apps) Affinity Photo also shows Apple’s hope for the iPad’s future as a powerful device that takes its place as a full computer alongside Windows PCs and Macs.
Enlight Videoleap
(iOS; free and subscription)
Named Best App of 2017 for iPhones (it is also available for iPads, but not Android), Enlight Videoleap is a powerful video-editing application aimed at both everyday users and professionals. The app allows you to edit and improve the quality of your videos using a number of filters. The free version has enough features for amateur auteurs. Subscription packages unlock more features and put Enlight on a par with high-priced professional desktop video editors.
Calm
(iOS, Android; free)
A more conventional selection among Apple’s best 2017 apps, Calm is a good choice to ring in a new year after a turbulent old one, Calm tries to help you de-stress by using meditation, breathing exercises and relaxing music. There are programs for an array of stressful situations, including anxiety, bad habits and — perfect for LIRR riders — commuting.
ChefsFeed
(iOS, Android; free)
Hungry for some inside information about a restaurant? ChefsFeed features reviews from a growing network of the world’s top chefs. But the app goes beyond reviews to include behind-the-scene stories and cooking videos. ChefsFeed covers restaurants in about 50 cities, including New York’s five boroughs, although it hasn’t yet crossed the Queens-Nassau border.
Watch your steps
Making a New Year’s resolution to walk more? If you use the iPhone’s built-in pedometer, you might get further along than you think. A University of British Columbia study found the pedometer “missed about 1,340 steps during a user’s typical day.” In other words, if the pedometer shows you got the recommended 10,000 steps a day, you are actually getting a bit more. — PETER KING
Free LinkedIn Premium for vets
LinkedIn is offering veterans and current members of the United States military a free one-year subscription to its Premium Career service. The service, normally $30 a month, provides expanded job listings and more than 10,000 online business and technology courses. Vets and active service members can also join the Veteran Mentor Network, which has specially tailored tutorials and advice. — PETER KING
Google narrows gap on Amazon
Amazon remains the top online destination for shoppers seeking products, but Google and other search engines narrowed the gap in 2017. About 49 percent of online shoppers visit Amazon first when searching for products, down from 55 percent in 2016, according to research firm Survata. Google and other search engines followed at 36 percent, up from 28 percent. — Bloomberg News