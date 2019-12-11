



SAN FRANCISCO — Big tech companies like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, long seen as some of the world’s most desirable workplaces offering countless perks and employee benefits, are losing some of their shine.

The Silicon Valley companies dropped out of the Top 10 “best places to work” in the United States, according to Glassdoor’s annual rankings released Tuesday. HubSpot Inc., a cloud-computing software company, grabbed the No. 1 ranking while tech firms DocuSign Inc. and Ultimate Software were three and eight, respectively.

On Long Island, Bethpage Federal Credit Union was the only company to make Glassdoor's 2020 list of the Best Places to Work among small and medium-sized employers. The local credit union ranked No. 23 of 50 in Glassdoor's ranking.

“Our corporate culture promotes inclusion, engagement and growth, and so developing and fostering a positive work environment for our employees is a top priority for Bethpage,” Wayne N. Grossé, president and chief executive of Bethpage Federal Credit Union, said in a statement. “We know that our employees are our greatest resource and we are as committed to them as we are to our members.”

With 720 employees, Bethpage runs employee clubs, lunch-and-learns, wellness engagement activities, and training and development programs. Its “Bright Ideas” portal invites employees to submit ideas for top executives to read and evaluate. Benefits include tuition reimbursement, gym reimbursement and a pet discount care program.

In 2019, Bethpage was also honored with three other awards based on employee feedback. The company was named a Top Long Island Workplace by Newsday, ranking #2 among large companies based on an independent survey of employee engagement. Bethpage was also recognized as the third Best Company to Work for in New York State in 2019 by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management, and Grossé was also recognized by Glassdoor, as one of the country’s Top CEOs among small and medium sized businesses.

Among large companies, Facebook, which has been rated as the “best place to work” three times in the past 10 years, was ranked 23rd, down from seventh last year. It’s the social-media company’s lowest position since it first made the list in 2011 as the top-rated workplace.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Google, voted “best place to work” in 2015 and a Top-10 finisher the previous eight years, came in at No. 11 on Glassdoor’s list. Apple Inc., once a consistent Top-25 finisher, was ranked 84th. Amazon Inc., which has never been known for a positive internal culture, failed to make the list for the 12th straight year.

Microsoft Corp. was one of the lone big technology companies to jump in the rankings. The Redmond, Washington-based software company moved to No. 21 from 34 a year ago.

The annual list ranks companies using employee reviews on areas such as compensation, benefits, culture and senior management. Many of the big tech companies, including Facebook and Google, have been criticized this year for myriad issues, and in some cases employees have publicly opposed executive decisions.

With Victor Ocasio