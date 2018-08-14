A Smithtown auto body shop has agreed to pay $400,000 in back wages and damages to settle federal charges that it failed to pay 49 employees overtime, the U.S. Labor Department announced Tuesday.

Bi County Auto Body has agreed to pay $185,000 in back wages, an equal amount in damages, and $30,000 in civil penalties to settle Labor Department charges that it failed to pay the workers overtime from at least July 2014 through April 2016.

The auto repair company didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. In a settlement a company neither admits nor denies guilt.

The Labor Department said the company paid workers straight time in cash for all hours over 40. Federal labor law requires hourly employees to earn one and one-half times their regular hourly rate when they work more than 40 hours a week.

The business also violated overtime laws by deducting an hour a day for a meal break, "even though employees were often unable to take those breaks uninterrrupted by work," the Labor Department news release said.