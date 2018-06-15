TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
71° Good Afternoon
Business

Big Lots, National Wholesale Liquidators bid for LI Toys R Us locations

The discounters were the high bidders in the national toy retailer's bankruptcy auction, court documents show.

Allison Lemaire Koutsis, and her mother, Patti Lemaire,

Allison Lemaire Koutsis, and her mother, Patti Lemaire, with holiday gifts that they bought at the Toys R Us in Massapequa. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Big Lots and National Wholesale Liquidators have submitted bids to buy two Long Island Toys R Us locations that are closing as part of the national toy retailer's bankruptcy, court documents show. 

Big Lots was the high bidder in the bankruptcy auction for the Massapequa Toys R Us store at 5520 Sunrise Hwy., according to the documents. A Bayshore location with both a Babies R Us and Toys R Us, at 1851 Sunrise Hwy., received a high bid from National Wholesale Liquidators. The bankruptcy sales are subject to court approval at a hearing scheduled for June 25.

Big Lots, a Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer with more than 1,400 locations throughout the United States, has seven stores on Long Island, according to the company's website. West Hempstead-based National Wholesale Liquidators, a chain of warehouse-style discount stores, has one location locally. 

Toys R Us had 12 Toys R Us and four Babies R Us stores on Long Island, some of which are combined.

The 70-year-old retailer filed for bankruptcy in September and began announcing store closures in January.  

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

More news

Aiza Nain, 16, of Shoreham, front, takes part Across LI, Muslims mark the end of Ramadan
The scene of the plane crash in Melville First NTSB report out on Melville plane crash
A rendering of the proposed reconstruction of the Work to begin on fire-damaged cinema
Some of the highest paid CEOs on Long LI public companies execs got median raise of 5.6%
Betty Jane Bockmann, a longtime Wantagh resident, also Original Levittown homeowner dies at 95
Matthew Dufner, left, Ryan Gill and Gavin Volckmann, The U.S. Open, from a base under the stars