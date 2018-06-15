Big Lots and National Wholesale Liquidators have submitted bids to buy two Long Island Toys R Us locations that are closing as part of the national toy retailer's bankruptcy, court documents show.

Big Lots was the high bidder in the bankruptcy auction for the Massapequa Toys R Us store at 5520 Sunrise Hwy., according to the documents. A Bayshore location with both a Babies R Us and Toys R Us, at 1851 Sunrise Hwy., received a high bid from National Wholesale Liquidators. The bankruptcy sales are subject to court approval at a hearing scheduled for June 25.

Big Lots, a Columbus, Ohio-based discount retailer with more than 1,400 locations throughout the United States, has seven stores on Long Island, according to the company's website. West Hempstead-based National Wholesale Liquidators, a chain of warehouse-style discount stores, has one location locally.

Toys R Us had 12 Toys R Us and four Babies R Us stores on Long Island, some of which are combined.

The 70-year-old retailer filed for bankruptcy in September and began announcing store closures in January.