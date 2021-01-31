New York State over the weekend threatened leaders of the Shinnecock Indian Nation with daily fines and even state removal of the tribe’s electronic billboards on Sunrise Highway in an escalation of a state crackdown one tribal leader described as "harassment."

The state’s moves, which tribal leaders say have already impacted needed revenue from the signs, comes as the Shinnecock Nation faces an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on its Southampton reservation. One former tribal leader said cases of the virus, which were kept to just four through most of 2020, have increased to nearly 10 times that so far this year.

"They’re interfering with our entire economy right now, especially at a time when we need it to fund social programs," the member said.

The state Department of Transportation on Friday had already issued a stop-work order at the site on the north side of Sunrise Highway just west of Shinnecock canal on tribal land, where work began Friday to build the structure for a second 61-foot billboard. Work continued at the site Saturday, tribal members said, noting that the work was compliant with traffic-safety measures enforced by the state and that it was done under the authorization of a tribal work permit. The letter threatening fines and removal of the signs and structures, dated Friday, was received by tribal leaders on Saturday.

The letter cites state law requiring that all work on state roadways and rights of way have the needed permits, and notes the tribe has not been issued any such permits. The state’s letter said the tribe is subject to fines of $1,000 per day per violation. The letter states the tribe may also be fined $1,000 for the existing sign that has been operating "unpermitted" on the eastbound right of way owned by the tribe since 2019.

In addition, the state’s letter includes a notice to tribal leaders that the state has the right to remove the billboards on both sides of the highway 30 days after providing notice of violations.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Joseph Morrissey on Friday confirmed a stop-work order had been issued and said the department "will continue to pursue legal remedies to uphold safety under the law."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tribal members who faced State Police and Department of Transportation officials at the site on Friday said the effort amounted to harassment given that the work was taking place on land acknowledged in a state Supreme Court case as being tribally owned and controlled. They noted the same court ruling — in denying a state request for a temporary restraining order — found the signs were not a safety hazard and would not cause the state "irreparable harm."

Tribal members said the state had failed to speak to the federally recognized Shinnecock Nation under the proper government-to-government protocols, and that Cuomo’s efforts were inhibiting needed tribal economic initiatives.

A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.