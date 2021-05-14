TODAY'S PAPER
Billy Joel, Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg narrate NY ads

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
New York State is spending $4 million to air television commercials touting plans to fully reopen the economy and support building projects.

The "Reimagine, Rebuild, Renew" ads will be broadcast across the state for one month, according to Empire State Development, the state's primary business-aid agency, which paid for them.

The commercials are narrated by musician Billy Joel and actors Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg.

The campaign is being paid for with state funds, not federal funds, according to ESD spokeswoman Kristin Devoe.

The ad narrated by Joel may be found at youtube.com/watch?v=NL6hNy-nZZ4.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

